UAthens Professor Warns of Spiraling University Violence

ATHENS – With the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA accused of standing by and doing nothing, another professor has joined the ranks of those condemning runaway violence on school grounds, which he said has elevated to stabbing and attacking students.

Manos Stefanidis, an Assistant Professor of Theater Studies at the University of Athens, posted a letter on the Student News website www.foititikanea.gr saying growing crimes are also targeting academics, and blaming the government-backed sanctuary law which prohibits police from entering college grounds to arrest criminals.

He said school officials should do more to protect staff and students and to stop what he called “unprecedented scenes of violence and lawlessness” on the grounds of a student accommodation complex in Zografou and at various faculties.

The asylum law banning police from entering university grounds is being exploited by “insolent criminals,” he said while referring to a “provocative increase in lawlessness committed by criminal gangs” operating in the area.

On one occasion, thieves stole money from a bank ATM on the law faculty building, threatening students with a revolver, he said.

Students and academics leaving lectures in the evening, after dark, go in groups so they won’t be ambushed, he said. A student was knifed during a mugging in which his laptop and wallet were stolen, Stefanidis added.

In October, 2017, a Panteion University professor who was attacked after trying to stop the spray painting of graffiti at the school was targeted, with dozens of posters on walls and telephone poles across the city with his photo saying,”This is the Fascist.”

Angelos Syrigos, a noted scholar who teaches in the International European and Regional Studies Department, was assaulted in February by assailants who turned on him, sprayed him with paint and hit him on the head, police said.

Two students were arrested with one convicted of assault although the penalty wasn’t given and the other was supposed to stand trial.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos condemned the postings that were called a campaign to incite violence against Syrigos although it wasn’t said why the professor’s critics were going after him although he has spoken out on the country’s ongoing economic crisis and other social issues.

Pavlopoulos received Syrigos at the Presidential Mansion to discuss the incident, with Kathimerini saying the President offered assurance he would call on political parties to also denounce the campaign but without saying how the professor would be protected.

In September last year, some 35 anarchists barged into an events hall in the northwestern city of Ioannina where Syrigos was speaking and started smashing microphones and other equipment.

NO STOPPING THEM

Greece’s main opposition New Democracy in February said the attack on Syrigos was done “by marginal elements,” an apparent reference to anarchists who riddle the SYRIZA party of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“We call on the police to act promptly to locate and prosecute the offenders. We call, above all, on the euphemistically named Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas to assume his responsibilities,” the party announcement said at the time.

SYRIZA later jumped in with a statement that said, “such actions have no place, either in universities or anywhere else.”

In December, 2017, after his school was for a second time targeted by vandals smashing equipment and assaulting students, University of Macedonia rector Achilleas Zapranis, said a law that makes universities sanctuaries and a police-free zone has to stop being abused.

SYRIZA, riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers and filled with the ranks of former student protesters, has been accused of looking the other way and implicitly condoning anarchist attacks as a way of re-establishing its Leftist credential after reneging on anti-austerity promises to appease creditors, Capitalists and banks.

“We need to finish giving amnesty to crime,” said Zapranis, adding that SYRIZA is using the asylum law to protect its sympathizers from the police, who aren’t allowed to enter college grounds without permission, which has also resulted in attacks on professors, buildings sprayed with graffiti and open drug dealing.

Vandals broke into the university’s main building Dec. 20 – after several days earlier also going on a rampage there – and splashed paint on the walls and smashed furniture, windows and office equipment.

Speaking to SKAI TV, Zapranis said, with the government not acting, that he would take complaints about the growing culture of impunity for violators to the European University Association (EUA) to expose what’s going on in Greece.

On Dec. 16, concerns about incidents of violence at university faculties peaked after assailants wielding wooden sticks attacked students at an Athens University campus on Academias Street in central Athens, sending four of them to the hospital.

There were around 15 assailants, according to witnesses who said they were all wearing crash helmets and holding wooden sticks.

They barged into the theater studies faculty where students were holding a function at around 2 a.m., the witnesses said, Kathimerini reported.

Apart from beating up several students, four of them seriously, the attackers caused serious damage to the building. Before fleeing, they stole a box of money that the students had collected at the event.

In March, 2017, Mayor Giorgos Kaminis repeated his call for Alternate Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas to quit, this time because the Mayor said the government can’t control growing violence and lawlessness in Greek universities.

Toskas immediately lashed back that Kaminis politically motivated and trying to position himself for more prominence and that the Mayor didn’t like him.

That came after Kaminis told Skai Radio that the sit-ins at universities across Athens are being used by dealers to peddle drugs.“I’m ashamed of the situation at the universities,” he said.

CLOCKWORK ORANGE STUFF

Also in December, former University of Athens Rector Theodoros Fortsakis, joining criticism that SYRIZA was ignoring growing lawlessness, said Greek universities are being taken over by “violent minorities and extra-university groups” and said “cheating is rampant in exams,” at the college.

Fortsakis is now a Member of Parliament for the major opposition New Democracy and told the state Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the problem in the schools is even worse than being portrayed, despite a growing number of violent incidents in which professors and students have been attacked, drug dealers are operating in the open and criminals are using the SYRIZA-backed university sanctuary law to hide out.

“The universities have unfortunately descended into a mess beyond description. They are infested by violent minorities, some departments of theirs are occupied by extra-university groups, heavy violations of law take place in their spaces, occupations systematically hamper classes, the organization of tuition and mainly of the students’ assessment system has serious problems, a large number of students remains stagnant and cheating is rampant in examinations,” he said.

Fortsakis voiced his strong support to the proposal by New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the foundation of private universities, adding that a new category of legal entity, that of the university entity should be provided for by the constitution.

“The law should dictate the conditions for the creation and operation of those universities. Whoever – the state or a private party – fulfills these conditions should be able to found and operate a university, always under state supervision. This way we would not neither have any phony universities without tutors and students, or any fake private universities in blocks of flats,” Fortsakis said.