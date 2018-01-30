Kammenos Says He Won’t Quit Coalition Over Macedonia Name Giveaway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – After saying a minister who in 2016 wrongfully referred to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) as Macedonia should quit, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said he wouldn’t take his party out of a coalition even if it gives the name away as part of a new composite for Greece’s Balkan neighbor.

Kammenos gave the nine votes of his pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA to have control of Parliament in 2015 and has since then barked defiance of some politics antithetical to his interests before voting for them so he could stay in power.

Surveys show ANEL drawing only around one percent support, far below the 3 percent needed to enter Parliament in the next elections set for 2019 and he said he wouldn’t withdrawn over the FYROM question, a move which could bring down the government unless Tsipras finds another partner.

Ahead of a session of the parliamentary group of his party, which itself is split over whether to support SYRIZA demands to go along with the name giveaway, Kammenos rejected any notion he would have ANEL step out.

“There is no such news,” Kammenos said. He’s been staying out of the public eye after saying he would oppose letting FYROM keep Macedonia, the name of an ancient Greek province abutting that country, and a cause celebre for ANEL.

But that came after reports within ANEL suggesting he would back down as he usually does after spitting some opposition to Leftist policies.

He reiterated that ANEL would stand firm against what Tsipras wants no matter the cost and as other lawmakers in the party haven’t said what they would do if the question is put to Parliament.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that Kammenos has not expressed any intention of leaving the government and that the Defense Minister would have to go along with what SYRIZA wants, not what ANEL wants.

Tsipras will get a boost from United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz who is coming for Jan. 30-31 meetings.

The manager of SYRIZA’s parliamentary group, Costas Zachariadis, said the government wouldn’t come undone even if ANEL opposes or votes against giving away the Macedonia name although Kammenos hasn’t said what he would do if it came to that.

ANEL lawmaker Dimitris Kammenos, no relation to the Defense Minister, reiterated his insistence that the term Macedonia can’t be used, drawing fire from SYRIZA lawmaker and former education minister Nikos Filis who said those comments were “predisposed to the far right,” that his party agreed to work with.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said during a televised exchange with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin that FYROM can’t join NATO – as Tsipras and the United States want – without renouncing claims on Greek lands and heritage as its Constitution does.

UN JUMPS BACK IN

Nimetz, an American lawyer, has failed for more than two decades to get the two countries to agree on a permanent name for FYROM, which a Greek government 26 years ago under New Democracy was allowed to take the name Macedonia – the name of an abutting ancient Greek province.

Since then, Greek governments have blocked European Union and NATO entry hopes from FYROM, which claims the real Macedonia in Greece as well as the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, along with Alexander the Great and Greek culture.

But Tsipras’ anti-nationalist party said it wants to resolve the dispute as more than 140 of the world’s 195 countries already call FYROM as Macedonia even though he hasn’t gotten concessions that Greece’s Balkan neighbor would change its Constitution to reject irredentist claims.

With NATO and the EU having critical meetings this year, the United States is keen to get FYROM into the defense alliance as a bulwark against Russian interests, leading Nimetz to pick up talks again after a three-year break.

He has reportedly proposed five new names with qualifiers but all containing the word Macedonia which SYRIZA is ready to give away.

FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has promised only that he would change the name of his country’s airport and a major thoroughfare named for Alexander the Great but not renounce claims on Greek lands.