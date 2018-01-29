Letter to the Editor: Widowed Priests Should Not Marry Again

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In the editorial criticizing the ecclesiastical rule that a widowed priest should not remarry in the Greek Orthodox Church, the writer stated that it is an “illogical rule.” There are logical reasons why a Priest should not marry again. First, marriage in the current world involves dating; this would place many female parishioners in the uncomfortable position of having to turn down a Priest asking them out or refusing his advances. Second, couples go to the priest for counseling before and during marriage, a priest who winds up dating or marrying a woman he gave advice to will drive many away from the Church instead of into the Church. Also, in the Bible it states that “Let deacons each be the husband of one wife, managing their children and their own households well” (1 Timothy 3:12). There are also quotes of other levels of clergy to also be “the husband of one wife” (Titus 1:6).

John Papas

Dumont, NJ