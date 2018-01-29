America Supports UN efforts to Resolve FYROM Name Issue, US Ambassador Pyatt Says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – U.S. Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt has said he is optimistic about the outcome of the latest efforts to resolve the FYROM name issue, in an interview to be broadcast by the private Greek television channel Skai on Tuesday.

According to reports, Pyatt said that the United States supports UN mediator Matthew Nimetz and the efforts of the United Nations and that America will do everything it can to support the mediator’s efforts in the days and weeks ahead.

Referring to the Western Balkans in general, the envoy noted that “it is in their interests to join NATO and the EU.”

The ambassador made the statements during an interview to Skai journalist Sia Kossioni for the programme “Istories”, which is to be broadcast in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 00:30.