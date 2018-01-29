Conspiracies Against the Holy City Will Fail, Greek Orthodox Archbishop Says

By TNH Staff January 29, 2018

FILE - The renovated Edicule is seen in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem's old city Monday, Mar. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

JERUSALEM – The Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem said on Sunday that all conspiracies against the Holy City will fail, the Middle East Monitor says citing Felesteen.ps.

“The history, heritage, identity, holy sites and endowments of Jerusalem are targeted,” said Archbishop Atalla Hanna (Theodosios of Sebastia). He added that there is a plan to “uproot the city from its Palestinian body.” The church leader reiterated that all such conspiracies will fail.

Archbishop Hanna made his comments during a reception for a Brazilian academic delegation, including university professors, who arrived in the occupied territories on a visit in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

