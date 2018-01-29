UN Envoy Nimetz Coming to Athens to Broker FYROM Name Talks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With his coalition split over whether to give away the name Macedonia to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) as part of a new composite name, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras will get a boost from United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz who is coming for Jan. 30-31 meetings.

Nimetz, an American lawyer, has failed for more than two decades to get the two countries to agree on a permanent name for FYROM, which a Greek government 26 years ago under New Democracy was allowed to take the name Macedonia – the name of an abutting ancient Greek province.

Since then, Greek governments have blocked European Union and NATO entry hopes from FYROM, which claims the real Macedonia in Greece as well as the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, along with Alexander the Great and Greek culture.

But Tsipras’ anti-nationalist party said it wants to resolve the dispute as more than 140 of the world’s 195 countries already call FYROM as Macedonia even though he hasn’t gotten concessions that Greece’s Balkan neighbor would change its Constitution to reject irredentist claims.

With NATO and the EU having critical meetings this year, the United States is keen to get FYROM into the defense alliance as a bulwark against Russian interests, leading Nimetz to pick up talks again after a three-year break.

He has reportedly proposed five new names with qualifiers but all containing the word Macedonia which SYRIZA is ready to give away. FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has promised only that he would change the name of his country’s airport and a major thoroughfare named for Alexander the Great but not renounce claims on Greek lands.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, whose pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) are SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner, has waffled on his stance and gone into hiding after at last word saying he rejected giving away the name Macedonia but was willing to go along with Makedonija, which translates to Macedonia.

But ANEL is reportedly split as well even though supporting the giveaway would likely be the end of the tiny party with only nine votes in Parliament as Kammenos went against his party’s alleged principles and his own in reneging on anti-austerity promises so he could get into power.

With rival parties saying Greece’s government has to have a unified front, calls were said to be growing from some unhappy SYRIZA officials for Tsipras to jettison Kammenos, who changes his mind frequently about government policies but has been allowed to bark opposition because Tsipras needs his votes to keep the government from collapsing.

There’s no unified stance from rival parties either though with New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis – whose late father and former Premier Constantine Mitsotakis gave away the name Macedonia – blasting the government but not saying whether he would go along with ceding the name rights or go against his father’s decision.

Unnamed senior government sources told Kathimerini that said if ANEL goes along with Tsipras it’s over for the far-right party which has been polling only around 1 percent in surveys, far below the 3 percent threshold needed to get back into Parliament in the next elections set for 2019.

But Some in SYRIZA believe that, even if ANEL were to quit, the leftists could continue governing as, in addition to their 145 MPs they could draw the support of additional lawmakers from both ANEL dissidents and the tiny Union of Centrists.

Tsipras is confident that Parliament will ratify any agreement reached with Skopje as only a simple majority is required, sources told the paper, and as he could expect some support from opposition parties, unlike over austerity measures he reneged on.

The government though has an eye on a Feb. 4 rally scheduled for Piraeus to protest any giveaway of the name Macedonia with organizers hoping for a million people after a Jan. 21 demonstration in Thessaloniki drew from 90,000-500,000 depending on whose estimates were to be believed.

The Feb. 4 rally was moved from Syntagma Square outside Parliament, the center of the capital of Athens and Piraeus doesn’t have the public transportation capacity to carry mass crowds to the crowded port city that isn’t easy to reach by car either during busy days.