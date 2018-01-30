Anastasiades First, Malas Second, Apathy Third in Cyprus Elections 1st Round

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NICOSIA – President Nicos Anastasiades, taking first in a first round election, will square off again with his 2013 challenger Stavros Malas in the Feb. 4 final after the initial balloting saw more abstentions than votes for third-place finisher Nicolas Papadopoulos, son of a former President and anti-unity hardliner.

Anastasiades got 35.5 percent of the vote in the Jan. 28 ballot to 30.25 percent for Malas, a geneticist backed by the AKEL Communists who ruled before the President took office and moved to push unification with Turkish-Cypriots, a bid that failed after he walked out of July 2017 talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana over Turkish demands to keep an army on the island and the right to militarily intervene.

The 2013 final saw 19 percent but in this year’s primary there were nine candidates in all but 28.6 percent of voters didn’t take part, a jump of 9.4 percent, while Papadopoulos got just 25.75 percent support.

That showed the level of disenchantment after Anastasiades five years ago reneged on campaign promises and let banks confiscate 47.5 percent of bank accounts over 100,000 euros ($124,225) to get an international bailout of 10 billion euros ($12.42 billion).

That nearly wiped out many depositors of life savings and he didn’t, as promised, hold accountable bank managers whose big holdings in Greek bonds devalued 74 percent and gave bad loans to Greek businesses who wouldn’t pay nearly took down the institution’s and the economy with it.

Cyprus made a big rebound on the back of austerity promises and the bank account seizures and needed just 7.3 billion euros ($9.07) to get back on its feet although Laiki Bank had to be shut down and prosecution of some top officials is ongoing.

The United Nations hopes that once the election results are in that there could be a resumption of negotiations to bring together the island neary 44 years after an unlawful Turkish invasion that saw the northern third continued to be occupied.

AKEL General-Secretary Andros Kyprianou said the votes of Malas backes “paved the way for a brighter future,” and said its candidate could bring unity and improve an economy that is already booming thanks to record tourism.

Five years ago, Anastasiades handily beat Malas though in the runoff, by a margin of 57.48-42.52 percent and is benefiting from an economic upturn that has seen him promise to help partially compensate the financial victims of the bank account confiscations.

“A re-election of Anastasiades will mean continuity in current economic policy,”Sofronis Clerides, Professor of Economics at the University of Cyprus told the financial news agency Bloomberg.