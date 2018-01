0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The Sunday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance

AVGHI: Progressive trend for solution.

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Turmoil over the Skopje issue

KATHIMERINI: Fyrom issue triggers political Bing Bang

NEA SELIDA: Political landscape heating up.

PRIN: Against NATO and nationalism.

PROTO THEMA: Skopje’s hide and seek

REAL NEWS: Skopje issue a quicksand…

TO PARON: Skopje brings general dissolution.

TO VIMA: Macedonian fever.