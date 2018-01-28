After Briefings, Rival Leaders Rip Tsipras Over FYROM Talks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Opposition party leaders left individual briefings with Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras unhappy that his coalition doesn’t have a united front on name talks with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) and that they hadn’t been briefed on the negotiations.

Tsipras’ Administration includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who is opposed to the Premier’s plans to let FYROM keep the word Macedonia – an abutting province in Greece – in a new composite name.

The two countries have been feuding over that since a Greek government 26 years ago under New Democracy gave the name away when its northern Balkan neighbor broke away from the collapsing Yugoslavia.

That was supposed to be a temporary solution until a permanent name could be agreed but after FYROM claimed Greek lands, including the real Macedonia, the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki as well as Greek symbols and culture, talks broke down.

Greece has been barring FYROM’s hopes of getting into NATO and the European Union but the anti-nationalist SYRIZA, which has elements that want no borders between countries, is ready to lift that as well if irredentist claims are dropped.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis left his meeting with Tsipras accusing the government of not consulting with the major opposition Conservatives and other parties although Tsipras first briefed Archbishop Ieronymos, head of the Church of Greece and got him to back away from supporting mass protests against the talks after the government accused the Church of being aligned with the ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn party.

“Mr. Tsipras chose to walk this road alone so he should not look for accomplices and alibis,” said Mitsotakis, although he hasn’t said if he would support giving away the name Macedonia as it was his late father and former Premier who did it.

Tsipras’ office put out a statement quickly accusing Mitsotakis of “irresponsibility and opportunism,” showing the divide wasn’t closed an iota.

Movement for Change leader Fofi Gennimata said Tsipras should have reached out to other parties before launching talks on an issue that has polarized the country and led to a protest of hundreds of thousands in Thessaloniki on Jan. 21, with another rally planned for Feb. 4 in Piraeus.

WON’T WALK THE LINE

“Mr. Tsipras entered into negotiations without even securing consensus within his own government,” she said in reference to the stance taken by Kammenos and ANEL, and after the Defense Minister kept waffling on what he would do before going into hiding.

While FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev has offered to change the name of Alexander the Great airport in the capital Skopje and remove the Greek conqueror’s name from a major thoroughfare, his country’s Constitution still bears claims on Greek lands and culture.

Gennimata said that would have to change before Greece should consider giving away Macedonia permanently although that’s the name already in use by more than 140 of the world’s 195 countries. She said Tsipras should call a meeting of all party leaders.

Greek Communist Party (KKE) leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas should FYROM must change its Constitution and renounce claims on Greek lands and heritage but doubted that a a solution could be found, Kathimerini said in a detailed report about the meetings.

To Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis, whose party has been merged into the new center-left grouping headed by Gennimata, the head of the former PASOK Socialists who dissolved after its support for austerity measures drove the party out of favor, said that it was “ridiculous” the Defense Minister and Prime Minister can’t agree.

Theodorakis said his party would back a solution that involves a composite name in Slavic for Greece’s neighbor. “There are many options that are better than ‘Upper Macedonia’,” he said, referring to one of the five names reportedly on the table that include qualifiers such as geography but still give away Macedonia.

VOLUME PUMPED UP

United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has resumed talks after a three-year break and more than two decades of failure to find a solution, is due to visit Athens on Jan. 30 and Skopje on Jan. 21 to talk to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and FYROM’s Nikola Dimitrov before the two ministers meet early in February.

Tsipras described Mitsotakis as vacillating and too influenced by “extremists” within his party. The Greek premier said he is prepared to accept a “composite name … with a geographical or historical reference” that would include the name Macedonia. This could mean a name such as Upper, or New, Macedonia.

“We must not listen to nationalist outbursts or fanatical shouts,” Tsipras said in a televised speech after the meetings were over. He nonetheless acknowledged that “there is still a long way” before an agreement is achieved.

Besides the opposition, the leftist Tsipras has to contend with Kammenos and ANEL which want a referendum on the name issue and suggested the neighboring country call itself Vardarska instead.

In FYROM, a “coordination meeting” under President Gjorge Ivanov went late into the night Jan. 27 with no statement issued.

It was attended by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, and opposition leaders Hristijan Mickovski, the new leader of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, and Ali Ahmeti, head of the Albanian-minority Democratic Union for Integration.

There was a protest outside the meeting. The protesters object to Zaev’s proposal to rename FYROM’s main highway and airport, both named for Alexander the Great, and demand termination of negotiations on the name issue.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)