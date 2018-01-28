Crushed by Taxes, Greeks Moving Away from Home Ownership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With three-quarters of Greeks owning their own homes, ranking 26th in the whole word, that is changing after an avalanche of tax hikes and property tax surcharges and government assessments showing the properties are worth far more than they are during a depressed market and nearly eight-year-old economic crisis.

People who own more than one property are renting them out to meet the costs of owning them and some 30 percent are willing to sell, a nationwide Kapa Research survey has found, some driven to do so by taxes they can’t afford to pay and even though there are few buyers despite home prices being low.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, breaking campaign promises, is also allowing banks to foreclose on homes and has continued the hated ENFIA property tax surcharge that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras swore he would scrap.

Almost half (49.2 percent) of those who feel forced to sell said they would even if they could only get a price equal to or below the the objective value used for tax purposes.

The survey found that the rate of homeownership in Greece, traditionally among the highest in Europe, has dropped to 73.9 percent from 81.6 percent in 2006 and that some 76.8 percent said property tax rates are too high.

And 75 percent consider the abolition of the tax discount for properties that don’t provide any income because they’re empty isn’t right. Of 28.7 percent of owners who have taken out a mortgage loan, one in four (24 percent) said they can’t pay it, making them targets of banks who want to take homes under pressure from SYRIZA and international lenders demanding seizures.