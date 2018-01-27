Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Saturday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance
AVGHI: Countdown for tapping the markets
ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Tax trap and for incomes under 5,700 euros.
ESTIA: Difference in views between Tsipras and Kammenos.
ETHNOS: Haircut to 80, 000 loans.
KATHIMERINI: ‘Key’ the formula for FYROM’s constitution
NAFTEMPORIKI: European Commission: Action plan for the non-performing loans.
RIZOSPASTIS: The people’s right will become real only against all the governments of the capital.
TA NEA: New round of reversals in the public sector.