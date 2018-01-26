Antonios Kounalakis, Greatest Generation Award Recipient, Passes Away

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Antonios Markos Kounalakis born on March 20, 1923, passed away on Jan. 22. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, “Antoni was a fearless and honorable man. The first of four brothers, not only could he shoulder his family’s war burden, he could lift other men’s spirits. He brought his strength, clarity and love to his adopted United States and leaves this world a proud American patriot.”

Born in Vrysses, Apokoronou near Chania on the island of Crete, Kounalakis “had skilled hands, a nimble mind, and an unquenchable thirst for freedom” and “he abhorred dictators and demagogues,” as the Chronicle reported.

Because Kounalakis refused to join the Hellenic youth fascist movement during the Metaxas regime, his formal education ended at age 14 due to the small minds of high school administrators. In 1941, he fought in the Battle of Crete against the Nazis and continued fighting in the resistance against the occupying army. “At great personal peril,” the Chronicle reported, “he widely distributed anti-Nazi propaganda leaflets and later fought with British commando Patrick Leigh Fermor.”

Showing moral courage in many instances, Kounalakis character is particularly clear in one particular example: While transporting a Nazi officer prisoner of war, Greek guerillas intercepted them intending to kill the German. Kounalakis stood up for the POW, and said, “If you want him, you have to shoot me first,” as the Chronicle reported, adding that “his mission, honor, and moral stand were paramount.” Kounalakis and the Honorable Ben Gilman were awarded the Greatest Generation Award at the National WWII Memorial in Washington, DC by the Oxi Day Foundation in 2012.

World War II forged a deep friendship with fellow soldier Constantine Mitsotakis, who became Greece’s Prime

Minister in 1990. His son Markos and daughter-in-law Eleni Kounalakis named a Stanford University academic chair in Hellenism and American Democracy in honor of Mitsotakis in 2005.

During the brutal Civil War that followed WWII, Kounalakis joined the Greek army and worked with British forces in Northern Greece. When the war finally ended, he returned to Chania, Crete, where he built a commercial bus from pieces gathered together from parts he found and from the remains of burned military vehicles.

War-ravaged Crete was a hard place to make a living and so Kounalakis and his bride, Vaso, moved to America as refugees with the World Council of Churches.

Arriving in San Francisco, the young couple had only one suitcase, and though Kounalakis could not speak English he soon was employed by the Greyhound bus company as a mechanic. He spent weekends driving taxis for Home Cab or working at Zenith Bar in San Francisco’s old Greek Town. His weeknights were spent in English language and citizenship classes at Mission High School.

Kounalakis “eventually bought a dump truck and became a construction working, owner-operating Teamster,” as the Chronicle reported, adding that he helped family members buy trucks of their own and join the expanding business. He was ahead of his time in taking on many jobs and business opportunities and with characteristic industriousness he became a part owner of Dewey Market in Forest Hill and owned Tony’s Olympic service station in the Bayview.

Though he worked many hours, Kounalakis was always there for his family and friends.

Never fearing work or anything at all, including death, Kounalakis would quote the renowned author and his fellow Cretan Nikos Kazantzakis whose epitaph reads, “I hope for nothing, I fear nothing, I am free,” as the Chronicle reported.

Though he left school at a young age, Kounalakis was “well-educated in the ancient Greek classics and philosophy, with a strong and clear perspective on the ephemeral beauty of life,” the Chronicle noted, “he understood the importance of family, honor, democracy, and freedom.” Kounalakis treated everyone equally regardless of how much money they made and esteemed those who respected knowledge and understood history. A sage mentor to many in the Greek community, he served as General Secretary of the National Pan-Cretan Association in the 1960s and multiple terms as President of his local Epimenides/Ariadne chapter from the 1970s-1990s.

“America gave him a new life, a healthy family, work opportunities, and precious freedom,” as the Chronicle reported, “He underwrote university tuition for his kids on a truck driver’s salary and took immeasurable pride in his family’s advanced educational achievements.”

He is survived by his brother, Vardis, of Athens, Greece; his son and daughter, Markos Kounalakis and Diane Kounalakis and their spouses Eleni Tsakopoulos Kounalakis and Jeff Baxter. He was a constant presence, friend, and teacher to his four grandchildren, Antonios and Victoria Baxter, Antoneo and Evangelos Kounalakis.

Kounalakis’ extended family includes in-laws, many cousins, nephews and nieces, and godchildren in San Francisco, Modesto, Salt Lake City, Connecticut, New York, Denmark, and his native Crete.

He fearlessly fought his last battle. May his memory be eternal.

Friends and family may attend the visitation on Friday, January 25th, from 6-7 PM for the viewing at the Church. The Trisagion service begins at 7 PM at the Church of the Holy Cross, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, CA. The funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 27, at 11 AM at the Church. Interment will be at Greek Orthodox Memorial Park in Colma. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancretan Endowment Fund or, in memory of his wife, Vaso, to the Alzheimer’s Association. Mrs. Kounalakis passed away one year ago on January 19, 2017.