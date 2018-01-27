Golden Dawn Officials “Personae Non Gratae” on Chios, Municipality Declares

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHIOS, Greece – The Chios municipal council and mayor Manolis Vournous unanimously declared the officials of the extreme right party Golden Dawn to be ‘personae non gratae’ on their island, in a resolution voted on by councillors and made public on Friday.

Golden Dawn officials are planning to visit Chios to participate in an event on the migration-refugee issue.

“The presence of the neo-nazi organisation is a huge provocation to the island’s democratic morals and the municipality of Chios can’t remain idle. The Golden Dawn members that are under indictment are persons unwelcome on Chios. Chios is the island of national resistance and of democratic struggle that sternly and categorically disapproves of the presence of the descendants of nazism in our land” said the resolution said.

Golden Dawn has announced a political event to be held on Wednesday at a Chios hotel on the topic “The problem of illegal migration and Golden Dawn’s solution.”