Tsipras Meets Pavlopoulos, Says Gov’t Wants to Set National Policy on FYROM Dispute

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday the government’s aim is to set a national policy on the ongoing negotiations between Athens and Skopje for the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), during a meeting with President Prokopios Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion.

In his brief comments before the cameras, Tsipras said having different views on how to resolve the FYROM dispute is legitimate, but rejected petty party politics.

“We will handle the issue in a climate of meaningful dialogue and sobriety. Besides, the country’s foreign policy has a continuation. And it is this continuation we respect and extend today and tomorrow,” he said on the name issue.

Tsipras said that an effort for approach was made with the neighbouring country along with some steps to indicate that issues of irredentism have to be resolved.

“I think it is positive and as a sign of goodwill that the name of both the airport and the highway linking the two countries will be renamed, as it is a crucial issue. We all have great sensitivity. Nobody can appropriate another people?s history. In the following period we will insist on the intensification of our efforts,” he said.