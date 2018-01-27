Readers Comment, and Support TNH

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONG ISLAND CITY – The response of the readers of The National Herald who were asked via the Greek and English websites to make a monetary contribution to support the newspaper was warm and generous.

“In today’s world, we need the support of our readers in order to maintain our journalistic independence,” TNH requested. “Become a subscriber, give a subscription as a gift to a family member and a friend or make a contribution at a level you are comfortable with. Our community – and the Ηellenic world – need independent voices now more than ever before.”

The sentiments and statements expressed by the readers of both editions are really moving. Today, we publish some of them and also at the end we publish the names of those who have responded thus far.

Alex Georgiadis said that “I think the newspaper generally does a good job looking deep into matters people might ‘normally’ not want to discuss or touch upon. To this writer, he added: “you especially, and how you probed my old church, Transfiguration in Corona, and our friend there the priest and his buddies, showed me you’re a real journalist and your paper is not afraid of doing real journalistic work. Chris Tripoulas, a classmate of mine dating all the way back to Kindergarten, turned me on to your work.”

Georgiadis also said that “since sources of legitimate data and news stories are so compromised lately, supporting a news source that is legitimate is crucially important if we are to continue receiving good information. Newspapers once upon a time used to be considered the fourth branch of the U.S. government, to serve as a means of checks and balances. Now we know, as has been the case for decades, that is no longer the case. Open minded people must seek other sources for valid information. I think your publication is one of them.

Thank you for your good work in the past and which you will continue to do.”

Golfo Tsakumis said “I am a subscriber of The National Herald and I will continue to be because the newspaper represents me as Greek and makes me proud. I think that Hellenism in the Diaspora should feel proud and also the obligation to support our newspaper that connects us daily with the motherland Greece and also keeps us connected with our roots.”

George Lowris, said that “I believe that if you are a Greek-American you owe it to support an excellent publication such as The National Herald. Our ethnicity is at stake. We are all Greeks. I grew up in a Greek household, went to Greek school, and eventually became the Choir Master at St John The Theologian Cathedral in Tenafly,NJ. I was married to a Greek-American, had two lovely daughters and then the Greek-American bubble burst in divorce. Subsequently, I married a non-Greek and I lost contact with my entire Greek self. The National Herald is a way for me to connect with my Greek roots. It is important for everyone of Greek descent to continue the tradition.”

Yannis Armaou said that “it is imperative to support the national Herald because it is the only medium in America that can report the news of our Greek-American community, the Church, and all other news. The National Herald today sustains Hellenism on all levels. Everyone should support the efforts of The National Herald if we want impartial and independent journalism.”

John Phufaswrote “thanks to all of you at The National Herald for your courageous and excellent reporting. I support The National Herald because I believe is independent of outside influences and uphold high journalistic standards. I believe other readers should do the same (and support the Herald) because in a world of fake news, the reader who cannot expect real reporting and high journalistic standards without having to pay for it. Most of news reporting today is influenced by outside forces. Most journalistic outlets today appear target an audience and then skew their reporting to the preferences of their audience. This isn’t real news.”

Dr. Anastasios Kassalidis said “I support The National Herald for many reasons as an educated person who has contributed to the Greek-American community since I came to this country.” He also added that “this newspaper is everything. I found everything that my heart wanted, love, honesty, correctness, everything, it is like a church.” Dr. Kassapidis also said that Publisher-Editor Antonis Diamataris is “the star of the Greek-American Community.”

Rapid Liens said that “independent journalism is the backbone of our country. The immigrants that built these United States thrived here in part because their countrymen were free to produce newspapers in their native tongue and wrote stories often critical to the leadership of America as well as their motherland, a privilege of the First Amendment right they were granted that exists only in this country. These stories and the ability afforded through a daily newspaper to stay connected to one another and the culture spread by way of independent papers such as The National Herald and helped forge deeper bonds, represent the voice of immigrants, and unite communities around common causes important to them as well as an educational tool for adults and children alike. Sadly, as founding immigrant communities have splintered and the printed word becomes less relevant replaced by technology, the important voice of independent journalism is being lost as newspapers disappear, but the need is stronger than ever. It is up to us readers who still believe to support the cause for the betterment of ourselves, our children as well as our community.”

Georgia Keilman said that “The National Herald is the only source of in-depth articles on the Greek Orthodox Church situation. Continuing investigation is desperately needed and it is clear that the Herald has the ability to do it. Members of the Greek Orthodox faith should not be in denial about the serious problems facing the church. Shining a light on the issues is the only way to resolve them.”

