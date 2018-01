0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The offices of a publishing house in the Kolonaki area were damaged by unknown people on Thursday who also damaged a car with diplomatic plates parked nearby.

The perpetrators broke the outer door of a building on Pindarou Street, where the publishing house is headquartered, went up to the second floor and damaged parts of an office while throwing flyers. They then damaged the diplomatic car and fled.

Greek police is investigating.