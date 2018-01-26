Tsipras to Meet Opposition Leaders on Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet the leaders of the opposition parties on Saturday to brief them on developments on the ongoing talks between Athens and Skopje on the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, his office said.

The meetings will be held at Maximos Mansion. The scheduled times are:

-The leader of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at 10:30

-The leader of PASOK and head of the Democratic Coalition, Fofi Gennimata, at 12:30.

-The general secretary of the Communist Party of Greece, Dimitris Koutsoumbas, at 13:30

-The leader of Potami, Stavros Theodorakis, at 15:00

-The leader of the Centrists Union, Vasilis Leventis, at 17:30

Mitsotakis to leave for UAE after his meeting with PM Tsipras

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will leave for his scheduled trip to UAE immediately after his meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsirpas at the Maximos mansion on Saturday, according to sources.