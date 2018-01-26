Greek-American Ariana Mastrogiannis, 19, Needs Kidney Transplant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – Ariana Mastrogiannis is a promising young college student who was forced to leave school due to her failing health. The 19-year-old suffers from chronic kidney disease and is in need of a kidney transplant. At age 6, she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that attacked her organs. At that time, her mother donated a kidney to young Ariana, but now another kidney transplant is needed. Ariana desperately wants to avoid dialysis and hopes to resume her studies at Georgetown University.

Possible donors must have type O (+or-) blood type, be age 18-60 years old, and in good health, free of cancer, diabetes, and high blood pressure, as noted in the post on her sister Micaela’s Facebook page.

In 2016, Ariana was one of the seven semifinalists from the Bronx High School of Science in the Intel Science Talent Search (STS), the nation’s most prestigious pre-college science competition. Alumni of STS have made extraordinary contributions to science and hold more than 100 of the world’s most coveted science and math honors, including the Nobel Prize and National Medal of Science.

Annually, students entering the Intel STS compete for more than $1.6 million in awards. Only 300 students are announced as semifinalists each year. From this select pool, 40 finalists are then invited to Washington, DC in March to participate in final judging, display their work to the public, meet with notable scientists, and compete for three top awards of $150,000 each.

More information is available by email: kidneyforariana@gmail.com, phone: 212-659-8024, and online at the Mount Sinai Hospital, Zweig Family Center for Living Donation website: https://mtsinai.donorscreen. org/register/donate-kidney.