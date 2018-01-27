Anastasiades Seen Shoo-in to Top Jan. 28 Election First Round

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NICOSIA – Unscathed by reneging on campaign promises to protect bank accounts from confiscations and the failure of unity talks with the Turkish side, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades was a big favorite to top the polls in the Jan. 28 elections if not win a first outright with enough of the vote.

Benefitting from a big boom in record tourism that saw the country recovery quickly from an economic crisis when he took office in 2013 and saw banks nearly fail because of big holdings in Greek bonds devalued 74 percent and bad loans to Greek businesses who wouldn’t pay, Anastasiades was riding high in surveys right up to the election.

He faced some blistering criticism in the last TV debate leading up to the polls after he stuck his nose into Greece’s negotiations with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) over what that neighboring country’s new name should be.

Anastasiades, who is opposed to Turkey calling the northern third of the island it has occupied since an unlawful 1974 invasion by its self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, said FYROM should be allowed to call itself Macedonia – the name of an abutting ancient Greek province – or even Northern Greece because he said “a name doesn’t matter”.

That led rivals to stay he shouldn’t interfere with foreign affairs in Greece and concentrate on Cyprus instead although he defended his role in the collapsed unity talks that fell apart at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, 2017 after Turkey refused to remove a standing army and wanted the right to militarily intervene.

Nicos Anastasiades, 71, will face off against two main challengers: Nicholas Papadopoulos, the wealthy scion of Cyprus’ late former President Tassos Papadopoulos and leader of the center-right DIKO party, and independent Stavros Malas, who is backed by the Communist-rooted party AKEL which held office previously.

While polls show Anastasiades is far ahead, they indicate he won’t get more than 50 percent of the vote, the threshold needed to prevent a Feb. 4 runoff against the runner-up in the election.

There are some 551,000 eligible voters, including those who lost a big chunk of their life savings when he broke his word and authorized banks to confiscate 47.5 percent of deposit accounts of more than 100,000 euros ($124,476) to keep banks from going under.

He also didn’t keep his vow to hold bank managers accountable although the state now is moving to try to compensate some who lost their money in a scheme critics said was tantamount to legalized bank robbery – by the banks.

Surveys showed it’s a toss-up who will gain the second spot and face Anastasiades in a run-off unless the President makes a surprising showing and wins the first round outright.

Malas, a 50-year-old geneticist, ran against Anastasiades in 2013 as well and has closed on Papadopoulos, 44, whose late father was Premier and a hardliner in talks with Cyprus and during whose reign Cypriots rejected the so-called Annan Plan for unity that was embraced by the Turkish side.

Two other challengers — Yiorgos Lillikas, a former foreign minister, and Christos Christou, who leads the far-right ELAM party — trail far behind in the polls.

Anastasiades, who is running for his second and, he says, last presidential term, represents the island nation’s political old guard.

He says it’s his experience, political savvy, and steady hand that have brought the latest round of talks with breakaway Turkish Cypriots to reunify the island as a two-zone federation the closest they’ve ever been to a mutually acceptable deal in more than four decades of trying even though he too failed because he said he stood tough.

Polls have shown most Greek Cypriots would vote down a deal that includes a Turkish troop presence and military intervention rights but the United Nations hopes there could be a return to the bargaining table after the elections as Anastasiades said he wants and would reach out again to Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Malas said he would first speak to Akinci too; Papadopoulos said he would sound out UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who brokered the Swiss talks and then put out a report blaming nobody for anything.

Papadopoulos and a coalition of smaller, center-right political parties that back his candidacy have attacked Anastasiades for not being credible, accusing him talking tough but making too many “dangerous” concessions to the minority Turkish Cypriots when pressured on such issues as rights to property lost during the war and willing to allow a Turkish President overseeing the island every other term.

The economy has emerged as an issue as well even though it’s going gangbusters with another record tourism season seen this year.

Both Papadopoulos and Malas have attacked Anastasiades for crushing the middle class with a tough, three-year, 10-billion euro ($12.45 billion) international bailout that brought the bank confiscations and austerity measures.

Arguing he had no other choice, Anastasiades took credit for slashing wasteful spending and enacting business-friendly reforms that turned the economy around. Cyprus now has one of the highest growth rates among EU member states of around 4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but unable to shake its reputation as a haven for money-laundering by the wealthy and criminals.

His opponents argue that any new wealth has yet to trickle down to the working classes, which have seen benefits and wages slashed but are still weighed down by a mountain of debt that many aren’t paying off.

With international companies licensed to drill for oil and gas offshore, Cyprus could see another boom on the back of energy but in the shadows lies Turkey again which has sent its own research vessel into the waters and demanding a share of any revenues that are found.

A strong undercurrent of disillusionment among young people over what they see as a corrupt, favors-for-votes system has translated into one of the lowest numbers of new voters who registered to cast their ballot. Only a quarter of some 40,000 new eligible voters signed up to vote.

Analyst Christoforos Christoforou said the abstention rate in the elections could reach 28 percent, significant for Cypriot polls that have traditionally seen very high voter turnouts.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)