PM Tsipras Meets with IMF Chief Lagarde, EU Commissioner Moscovici

DAVOS (ANA/N. Lionakis) – International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde congratulated Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for the progress his government achieved in economic reforms, in a tweet she posted after their meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

“I met with Greek PM Tsipras and congratulated him on progress in Greece?s economic reforms,” she said.

“We agreed to work together toward the shared goals of completing reforms and securing debt relief from Greece’s European partners, which are essential for sustainable growth,” she added.

Davos Μeeting Βetween PM Tsipras, EU Commissioner Moscovici Concluded

Greece is entering a new phase of confidence and credibility, and everyone must now work together for the successful completion of the bailout programme in August, government sources said of the meeting on Thursday between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Sources said the main goal now for Greece is to return to the EU’s “European semester” process by spring this year – the routine review of a country’s national budgetary and reform policies every six months at EU level, which includes additional obligations for countries under an adjustment programme.

They added that the government’s goals include the completion of talks on the adjustment of the Greek debt, the strategy leading to the country’s return to international markets, and work on Greece’s national growth and development strategy.

Tsipras and Moscovici will meet again on February 8, when the EU Commissioner visits Athens.

