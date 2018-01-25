Greek-Americans Asked to Help Save Baby Elias with Bone Marrow

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACOMB, MI – Greek-American baby Elias is just six months old and fighting for his life. Diagnosed with a rare disorder of the immune system, he needs a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible. His parents, Antonio and Evelyn Argirokastritis asking for help from the Greek-American community through an appeal on Facebook for people to get tested in case they are a match for baby Elias.

Those of Greek heritage are encouraged to register to donate since people with a similar background may offer the best chance for a perfect match.

Mom Evelyn Argirokastritis posted on Facebook, “My son Elias is in need of a new immune system which he would get with new bone marrow! This little man has had every test done to him. Undergone so many procedures under anesthesia, was hit with the rarest type of pneumonia and made it though it all! He’s a fighter and needs someone to help give him his fighting chance for a long healthy life! Please register today at http://join.bethematch.org/ babyelias.”

More information is available online on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ evieargiro/posts/ 1447260808716037.