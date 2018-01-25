Saint Elias Greek Orthodox Cathedral Inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ABU DHABI, UAE – The Saint Elias Greek Orthodox Cathedral was inaugurated in Abu Dhabi on Saturday by the Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and in the presence of Patriarch John X Yazigi, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, The National reports.

“The new church is located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Mussafah industrial area on a land plot donated by the UAE leadership as a gesture of the country’s values of tolerance, love and peace.

“Sheikh Nahyan expressed his thanks to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their support in establishing the religious edifice in Abu Dhabi.”

