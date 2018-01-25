Walls Will Finally Rise for Greek Orthodox Church in Spring Hill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SPRING HILL, Floorida — Ten years after the first ground-breaking, walls finally will rise this year on a permanent home for Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

“A previous contractor declared bankruptcy, the value dropped on church property intended for a down payment, and the cost of construction increased.

“Proceeds from the church’s eighth-annual Greek Festival this weekend are expected to bring fundraising to $850,000, sufficient to get building under way, according to Emily Thomas, spokeswoman for the parish council and president of its women’s philanthropic society.

According to the church website, “Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church is a community of believers from many walks of life seeking salvation through the Gospel of Jesus. In our Parish you will meet Orthodox Christians of diverse backgrounds, and converts who have joined our community.

“Come and hear the Scriptures sung by our members. Smell the fragrant incense as it lifts our prayers to God. See the Gospel taught through our iconography displayed throughout the Church. Participate in worship that has remained unchanged by the world around us, celebrating the Divine Liturgy as it has been handed down to us by the Holy Church Fathers. And most importantly, discover that Christ is in our midst as you make a life changing commitment.”