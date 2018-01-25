Chicago Screening of Hit Greek Film Worlds Apart on Feb. 15

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Greek America Foundation continues its screenings of the smash hit Greek film “Worlds Apart”. Following sold out screenings in San Francisco and Toronto, the foundation will screen the film in Chicago on February 15, 2018.

“This special one-night only screening will open with a brief presentation about the work of the Greek America Foundation by Gregory C. Pappas, founder and president. The screening will take place on Thursday, February 15 at the Davis Theater (4614 N. Lincoln Avenue), beginning at 7:15pm” the Greek America Foundation says.

“Worlds Apart is a Greek drama film directed by Christoforos Papakaliatis that consists of three separate narratives, each following a love story between a foreigner and a Greek. The film also stars numerous talented Greek and foreign actors, including Oscar winner J.K. Simmons.

“Each story represents a different generation falling in love during a time of socioeconomic turmoil that dominates Southern Europe as a whole, only to connect as a single story in the end. The film was the biggest Greek box office hit in the past ten years and the first Greek film in years to achieve successful theatrical distribution in the United States.”