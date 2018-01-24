Tickets for 2 Sting Concerts at Herod Atticus Odeon on Sale from Friday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Advance sales of tickets for the two Sting concerts that will be held at the Herod Atticus Odeon in Athens this summer will begin at 10:30 on Friday. Sting is returning to Athens for two nights on June 22-23 as part of the 2018 Athens and Epidaurus Festival.

The former lead singer and bassist of rock supergroup “The Police,” Sting pursued a successful solo career after he parted ways with Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland in 1986. His latest album “57th & 9th” came out in November 2016 and was followed by a critically acclaimed world tour with 115 concerts in North America, Asia, Latin America and Europe.

Electronic ticket sales for members of the official Sting fan club (www.sting.com) will begin on Thursday at 10:00 for 24 hours.

Prices will start from a minimum of 60 euros (upper tier, for a limited number of tickets only, after which tickets will cost 66 euros), rising to 84 euros (Lower Tier – Zone B), 100 euros (Lower Tier – Zone A) and 142 euros (Lower Tier – VIP). There will also be a limited number of discount tickets on sale for the registered unemployed (25 euros), students (45 euros) and a special section in the Lower Tier for the disabled (25 euros).

Tickets can be purchased at Ticket House at 42 Panepistimiou Street (Tel. 210 3608366) or electronically, with a maximum of four tickets per transaction, via www.tickehouse.gr with a 10 pct transaction fee for ticket purchases over the internet. No discount tickets (students, unemployed, disabled) can be purchased online and no Lower Tier tickets can be purchased at the box office.