Hon. John C.V. Katsanos Inducted as Civil Court Judge (Video) By Eleni Sakellis January 24, 2018 Hon. John C.V. Katsanos, Civil Court Judge, gave the closing remarks at his induction ceremony. Photo by Costas Bej To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News Gymnastics Doctor Sentenced to 40 to 175 Years in Prison (Vid)Anastasiades Says FYROM Can Call itself Macedonia – or Northern GreeceGreek PM Tsipras Meets With FYROM PM Zaev in Davos (Video) Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *