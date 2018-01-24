Anastasiades Says FYROM Can Call itself Macedonia – or Northern Greece

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NICOSIA – Adding to the building tension surrounding Greece’s negotiations with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said giving away the name Macedonia isn’t as important as preventing claims on Greek lands.

With Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras already conceding that a new composite name for FYROM will give away the name Macedonia, an abutting ancient Greek province, Anastasiades said he was more concerned that FYROM’s Constitution still names Greek lands as its own.

He didn’t mention that he didn’t concede to Turkey, which wanted to keep an army on Cyprus and the right to militarily intervene to get a reunification deal as he hung tough on that issue, but said Greece should be willing to consent even though it has veto power over FYROM’s hopes of getting into NATO and the European Union.

FYROM essentially has no bargaining power in the talks being brokered by United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer amid speculation a push for a name resolution to the 25-year-old dilemma is being made now because the United States wants FYROM in the defense alliance as a bulwark against Russian interests.

While FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said he’s willing to relinquish claims to Greek conqueror Alexander the Great – in theory only as he said his country won’t take down Alexander’s statue nor rename its international airport which also bears that name.

FYROM’s constitution also cites its has the rights to Greek lands, including the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki as well as the Greek province of Macedonia, none of which is being negotiated with Tsipras willing to give up the fight.

“If there was a way to overcome the state’s constitutional provisions that speak of irredentism, then the name doesn’t matter,” Anastasiades said in an interview with Radio Proto in reference the Greece-FYROM talks. “I wouldn’t have a problem if they wanted to call themselves Northern Greece,” he said although he’s unwilling to let the occupied northern third of Cyprus call itself the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

“If Greece is able, through investments, to exert influence and control a Lilliputian state, a neighbor, then I wonder why the row about the name. Does a name matter?” the Cypriot President said, without adding it does if it’s the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Anastasiades said Greece should let FYROM call itself whatever it wants and end a 25-year fight over the name and instead concentrate of forcing it go remove articles in the country’s constitution that may be perceived as “even a remote threat to Greece.”

“Why,” he asked, “doesn’t Greece doesn’t take advantage of its position to secure a close partner? Because it may be called Northern Macedonia? Are we seriously afraid whether Alexander the Great was Greek or not? We are allowing ourselves to enter into a debate about a fact.”