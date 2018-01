Greek-French Composer Alexandre Desplat Receives 9th Oscar Nomination for Best Score

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Oscar nominees for Best Original Score in a Motion Picture have been announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Among them stands the Greek-French Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water.

Also nominated for Best Original Score: “Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer; “Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood; “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams; “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell.

“This is fantastic news! I am grateful to the music branch of the Academy for voting for me as well as all the magnificent musicians who performed on the score. … I am so thankful for Guillermo for his humanity and his artistic passion; he truly inspired all of us.” — Alexandre Desplat said via email.

He previously won the Oscar for Best Original Score for The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2015. Desplat was nominated in the category for two films that year, becoming only the second composer in Academy Award history to win against his own work after the legendary John Williams who won for Star Wars but was also nominated for Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1978.

The Latest on the announcement of nominees for the 90th annual Oscar nominations announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

6:05 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best director have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan; “Get Out,” Jordan Peele; “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig; “Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson” and “The Shape of Water.”

6 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best animated feature film have been announced by the film academy. They include: “The Boss Baby,” ”The Breadwinner,” ”Coco,” ”Ferdinand” and “Loving Vincent.”

5:55 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”; Daniel Day Lewis, “Phantom Thread”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”; Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”; Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

The best supporting actor nominees include: William Dafoe, “The Florida Project”; Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”; Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”; Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

5:50 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Call Me By Your Name,” ”Darkest Hour,” ”Dunkirk,” ”Get Out,” ”Lady Bird,” ”Phantom Thread,” ”The Post,” ”The Shape of Water” ”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

5:46 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They are: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”; Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”; Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”; Meryl Streep, “The Post.”

5:45 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best song in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Mighty River” from “Mudbound; “Mystery of Love” from “Call Me By Your Name”; “Remember Me” from “Coco”; “Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall; and “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”

5:40 a.m.

Oscar nominees for best foreign-language film have been announced by the film academy. They include: Chile’s “A Fantastic Woman”; Russia’s “Loveless”; Lebanon’s “The Insult”; Hungary’s “On Body and Soul”; and Sweden’s “The Square.”

5:38 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”; Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”; Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”; Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”; and Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water.”

This post corrects the spelling of Lesley Manville’s first name.

5:30 a.m.

5:25 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best visual effects in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Blade Runner 2049,” ”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” ”Kong: Skull Island,” ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” ”War for the Planet of the Apes.”

5:20 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best cinematography in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: They are: Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2024”; Bruno Delbonnel, “Darkest Hour”; Hoyte van Hoytema, “Dunkirk”; Rachel Morrison, “Mudbound”; Dan Laustsen, “The Shape of Water.”

5 a.m.

The Oscar nominations are about to begin.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will host a nominations special scheduled to begin at 5:22 a.m. that will reveal the film academy’s selections for the best in filmmaking from performances to production design.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been teasing segments appearances by stars including Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek and Rebel Wilson in pre-recorded segments. The nominations in 24 categories will be split between two presentations, the first streamed on Oscars.com and Oscars.org, and the segment airing live on “Good Morning America.”

The 90th annual Academy Awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC.

2 a.m.

Guillermo del Toro’s lavish monster romance “The Shape of Water” will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could make history.

Nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards will begin at 8:22 a.m. EST, with a second wave of nominees announced live on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at 8:38 a.m. Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will join John Bailey, president of the film academy, to announce the nominees.

While this year’s Oscar race has been unusually wide-open, “The Shape of Water” has a chance to tie “All About Eve,” ”Titanic” and “La La Land” with a record 14 nominations.

“Lady Bird” filmmaker Greta Gerwig is expected to be just the fifth woman nominated in the category. “Mudbound” cinematographer Rachel Morrison could also become the first woman ever nominated for best cinematography.