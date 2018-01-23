In Pre-election TV Debate, Anastasiades Defends Cyprus Unity Talks Failure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NICOSIA – A big favorite to win re-election with a Jan. 28 first round coming, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades nevertheless found himself backpedaling in a TV debate against challengers and trying to explain the collapsed unity talks with the occupying Turkish-Cypriot side.

Anastasiades walked away from negotiations at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, 2017 after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said a Turkish army on the island would never be removed and demanded the right of military intervention.

“Let us not cultivate a climate that we lost a chance, we haven’t lost any chance,” Anastasiades said in reference to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying an historic opportunity should have been seized.

AKEL Communist-backed candidate Stavros Malas said otherwise and went after Anastasiades for not finding an answer to a problem that has bedeviled a long long of diplomats, envoys and politicians since Turkey took over the northern part of the island in the 1974 invasion the international community, including the United States, allowed.

Malas also criticized DIKO Democratic Party leader Nicolas Papadopoulos who wasn’t able to present a clear vision of what he wanted to do if he won other than to say he would meet with Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras and Guterres.

“I honestly believe we can convince people abroad,” he said, accusing Anastasiades of making too many concessions but Malas asked Papadopoulos about his plan to meet with Tsipras: “Tell him what? Mr. Tsipras said a bizonal, bicommunal federation is the basis of the talks and we need to continue immediately based on this”.

Anastasiades carries a commanding lead in polls but surveys show he’s unlikely to get enough of the vote to win outright and that a second run will be needed on Feb. 4 against either Malas or Papadopoulos, son of a former President who was a hardliner in unity talks with Turks.



