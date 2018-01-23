Greeks, Greek-Cypriots among Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe, US Lists

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Young and already making their mark on the world, Greeks, Greek-Cypriots, and a Greek-American are among those on the Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 Europe list for 2018. The list features 300 young innovators in diverse categories, including entertainment, finance, and technology.

Among them stands a Greek enterpreneur Kristina Tremonti, Founder of the I Paid A Bribe Greece.

Tremonti is an anti-corruption analyst fighting for a better Greek government. Since being pressured to bribe a public hospital to get treatment for her grandfather with prostate cancer, she has been fighting corruption on many fronts, even advising the Greek Minister of Defense on these issues from 2015 to 2016, Forbes says.

Moreover, Forbes published the 2018 edition of the 30 Under 30, an annual encyclopedia of creative disruption featuring 600 young stars in 20 different industries in USA.

The list contains also the Greek-American George Georgallidis, founder of the Counter Logic Gaming.

Georgallidis founded Counter Logic Gaming in 2010 when esports were still a novelty, and he grew it both as the player “HotshotGG” and now as president. He faced the same tribulations as player-managers in other sports, including a rebuilding period that followed a disappointing 2014 when Counter Logic was a game away from being kicked out of its league. Counter Logic now pulls seven-figure annual revenues and features a full roster of 33 players plus coaches, a physical therapist and chefs.

Europe’s list also includes:

Stavros Tsompanidis,founder of the PHEE

Tsompanidis is founder of PHEE, which manufactures gift boxes and iPhone cases from the dead leaves of the sea plant Posidonia Oceanica (aka Neptune Grass). The company is one of the first to turn this plant into a useful product and recently won an award for best startup in sustainable development at the Startup Greece Awards.

Katerina Gavrielidou

Founder, The European Cyprus Society

As the founder and president of the European Cyprus Society, Gavrielidou works to integrate Cyprus into European affairs and promotes education and youth empowerment. She was awarded Queen Elizabeth’s Young Leader Award in 2016.