Thessaloniki Μayor, US Αmbassador Discuss FYROM Τalks, 83rd TIF

THESSALONIKI – The ongoing negotiations between Athens and Skopje on the name of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) and the participation of the United States as an honourary country in the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) this year were discussed in a meeting between Thessaloniki mayor Yiannis Boutaris and the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt on Monday.

Discussing the FYROM issue, Pyatt said the timing is ideal for dialog to resolve the issue following the change in the leadership of the neighbouring country. Boutaris briefed the ambassador on his initiatives to open a communications channel with Skopje.

On the U.S. participation in TIF, the ambassador said his country will not simply exhibit for a week in Thessaloniki, but will also promote the event in Athens.

The two officials also discussed student exchanges.