Clashes Erupt in Thessaloniki During Burned-Squat Protest (Pics & Vid)

THESSALONIKI – A historic listed building in the centre of Thessaloniki, which in recent years had housed the “Libertatia” occupation, was torched and utterly destroyed by unidentified individuals during the FYROM name issue protest rally on Sunday afternoon.

A march, organized by anarchist groups on Monday afternoon, turned into clash between protesters and the riot oplice. The protesters are claiming that the squat has been burned by fascist groups leaving the FYROM protest.

Despite the best efforts of the fire brigade, which was called out to the fire shortly after 15:00, the building rapidly went up in flames and could not be saved. According to initial reports the building was empty at the time.

Earlier, a fight broke out at another occupied building nearby housing the “Free Social Space School” on Vassilis Georgiou and Bizaniou Streets in Thessaloniki. Groups of unidentified individuals heading toward the rally clashed with individuals guarding the occupation, with the two sides throwing stones and smoke bombs at each other.

