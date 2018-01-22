Eurozone Looks to Final Stages of Greek Bailout

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRUSSELS (AP) — Key eurozone leaders say Greece is expected to pass the latest review of its bailout program, putting it on track to emerge from its eight-year rescue this summer.

Top officials of the 19-nation eurozone said there was little doubt that Greece would get the green light on its review at Monday’s meeting of finance ministers.

EU Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said that once the review is completed, the eurozone should prepare for “a successful conclusion, which means Greece being back as a normal member of the eurozone and the final signal — the end of the Greek crisis.”

Mario Centeno, the president of the eurozone finance gatherings, said “we have great expectations” when it comes to settling the Greek financial crisis.