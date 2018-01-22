Senator Gianaris Issues Statement on Show Palace Closure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – Senator Michael Gianaris issued the following statement after the New York City Police Department shut down Show Palace, a Long Island City gentleman’s club. “The closure of Show Palace is an important and hard-fought success for our community. Thanks to the NYPD and the Queens District Attorney for continuing to protect our neighborhoods. I will remain vigilant in case this establishment attempts to reopen.”

As the New York Daily News reported, with the relevant court order in their hands, police officers from NYPD’s vice squad evacuated and closed the Show Palace, at 21st St. close to 43rd Ave. at about midnight on Friday, Jan.19.

The officers posted a notice, in bright orange, indicating that the shop was closed due to promoting prostitution.

According to the police, the owners must take their case to court if they want to reopen. During a raid there, on December 1, 2017, the police arrested 5 women inside the club on prostitution charges as the Daily News reported, adding that authorities said their ages were between 20 and 35 years old.

Mr. Giannaris after this incident, along with other community leaders, called for the closure of the Show Palace.

According to the appeal of community leaders, the SLA, the New York State Liquor Authority, repeatedly refused to issue a liquor license to the Show Palace – formerly known as Gypsy Rose. As the Daily News reported, “Three of the four shootings that took place in Long Island City in 2016 were tied to the club, former 108th Precinct Capt. John Travaglia told the State Liquor Authority last year.” Operating for adults only, the Daily News reported that the business is owned by the owners of Sin City in the Bronx, known for gang activity, shootings, and prostitution before it closed.

Sin City lost its liquor license in May 2017 after a series of violations. In the summer of 2016, nine club workers were arrested for drug trafficking outside the store. The authorities also found at least 18 code violations in a follow-up survey.

SLA accused the owner Gus Drakopoulos of “availing”, ie he operated the business and had profits from it without having his name on the liquor license. Mr. Dracopoulos, the Daily News reported, could not have his name on the license because he had been convicted of stock fraud in 2002.

The community call to close the Show Palace took on Friday, December 8, at the club’s location, 42-50 21st St, Long Island City, NY. Among those present along with Gianaris were: Council Member Van Bramer, Urban Upbound CEO Bishop Mitchell G. Taylor, District Board 2 District Manager Debbie Markell-Kleinert, Community Board 2 Former District Manager Pat O’Brien, Tenant Association President Carol Wilkins, Tenant Association President Claudia Coger, David Aglialoro- Deputy Chief of Staff to Assemblymember Cathy Nolan, and members of the108th Precinct.