Mitsotakis Says Tsipras, SYRIZA Don’t Want to Stop Violent Anarchists

ATHENS – With anarchist groups on rampages against a number of political and business targets, New Democracy major opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA are encouraging violence that could become deadly.

Mitsotakis referred to “inconceivable tolerance” by Tsipras and SYRIZA which critics of the government said is a bid by them to regain their Leftist credentials after surrendering to international lenders and Capitalists to get a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($105.35 billion) the Premier said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

Mitsotakis said by condoning, even implicitly encouraging violence, that SYRIZA, which is riddled with terrorist and anarchist sympathizers, is breeding a new generation of terrorists in a country which has many of them.

He said that Dimitris Koufodinas, leader of the now-dismantled November 17 terror group that killed 23 people, including five Americans, is about to get a second furlough in two months although the first caused outrage.

As Greek law allows anyone in jail to seek time off, including serial killers, murderers, assassins, rapists, pedophiles or for any violent crime, the government said there was no choice but to let Koufodinas have another holiday, although it could be barred by a prosecutor, which didn’t happen for the first furlough.

The Conservative chief said there should be a law that would exclude “people who have been convicted of such crimes for leaving prison for any reason,” as Tsipras said he would seek to keep people such as terrorists in jail but has reneged on that along with essentially every promise he’s ever made.

“I will not allow us to see Greece a revival of a new generation of terrorists,” Mitsotakis told CNN Greece, condemning the ongoing battles in the anarchist stronghold neighborhood of Exarchia where riot police engage in running skirmishes with Molotov Cocktail tossing revolutionaries who want to bring down the government – including SYRIZA.

“Today in Exarchia a new breed of ‘fighters’ is being groomed who could very easily end up being the new generation of terrorists,” he said, adding that “the difference between a Molotov cocktail and a Kalashnikov is actually not so big,” indicating that bullets could be coming next with the groups warning before they will go after politicians, businessman, journalists and others, including those who supported austerity measures.

He called for a greater police surveillance and crackdown on Exarchia although there’s a major police station there and armed squads of police already on many corners. Despite many battles with anarchists, almost none of the rebels have been arrested with critics saying Tsipras doesn’t want to go after anarchists. There was one arrest of a 21-year-old on Jan. 21.

Mitsotakis also expressed concern about the apparent tolerance of the government for the rising activity of the Rouvikonas anarchist group. “This must stop,” he said. Police said they were closing in on the group but the members keep hitting targets, including the Athens Bar Association recently.

On the morning of Jan. 22, another bank ATM was also blown up, this one belonging to the National Bank of Greece in Athens with the perpetrators fleeing with an undetermined amount of money after others were hit previously around the city.