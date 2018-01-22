Tax-Free Greek Shipping Tycoons Control the World’s Seas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Apart from voluntary payments that are a fraction of what they earn, Greek shipowners are the world’s largest in the sector now with 16.72 percent of all the vessels on the seas.

Figures released by Petrofin Research show the tycoons added another 51 ships in 2017, taking their total to 5,230 from the previous year, most flying flags of convenience from other countries so they can avoid paying taxes in their homeland that has been suffering a near eight-year-long economic crisis during which they’ve prospered.

Tonnage tax in Greece exempts the individual and corporate ship owners from income tax liabilities on the profits derived from operating Greek and foreign flagged registered vessels. Domestic shipping companies which operate or manage vessels flying Greek of foreign flags enjoy an exemption from taxes, duties, levies and withholding tax on the distribution of profits or dividends.

Prime Minister and ruling Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who came to power vowing to make the rich pay and to “crush the oligarchy!” has instead, as have all other previous Greek leaders, bowed to the shipping magnates and backed off as they have threatened to move operations out of Greece if they’re forced to pay taxes.

In 2015, Greece’s statistics office said shipping contributed around $9 billion – or 4 percent – of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). When you include related business, the industry said, the figure jumps to 7.5 percent of GDP, or about $17 billion a year. Deep-sea shipping and related trades employ more than 192,000 people, it says. That’s 4 percent of all Greek workers.

But a Reuters analysis of corporate filings and economic data suggested shipping’s heroic role in Greece’s economy is largely a myth because the shipowners include in their statistics billions of dollars which never actually enter the Greek economy.

If Greece counted only payments to Greek companies and individuals – as other countries do – the deep-sea shipping industry’s contribution would be equivalent to around 1 percent of GDP.

Some 56 percent of Greece’s shipowners, who proclaim to love their country, would move their headquarters abroad if they could more money elsewhere.

That was the finding of a survey by the international auditing company Ernst & Young entitled Repositioning Greece as a Global Maritime Capital, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

The study warned there could be an exodus of shipping enterprises, who are worth more than $17 billion or 7 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product even though they pay only a small amount in voluntary taxes.

Other countries are said to be wooding the shipowners too, who already fly 1,883 flags of convenience from other countries to avoid paying taxes and the Greek bureaucracy. In 2014, Tradewinds said only 819 Greek ships flew the Greek flag as they controlled some 23.2 percent of all the world’s ships.

In 2017, the transport capacity of the Greek-controlled fleet also increased, by seven percent, or in absolute terms from 361.9 million deadweight tonnage (DWT) to 387.2 million DWT, year-on-year.

Oddly though, the number of Greek-controlled shipping companies actually based in Greece dropped in 2017 – for the first time in 20 years – under 600 firms, a loss of 41, showing that a smaller number of Greek shipping companies own more of the world’s vessels.