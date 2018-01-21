Greek Voters Will Be the Final Judge, ND Says Regarding PM’s Interview

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Regardless of how many interview Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gives, Greek voters will be the final judge, main opposition New Democracy said in a press release on Sunday, commenting on the prime minister’s interview in the Sunday newspaper “Ethnos tis Kyriakis” and referred to “three lost years”.

“What are the things that Mr. Tsipras did not tell us about his three years of governance: that they were three years with an additional burden of 100 billion euros as a result of his memorandum and the recession caused by his policy. Three years with more than 100 billion of debts owed by Greeks in taxes.

Three years of over-taxation. Three lost years that have turned us back. Three years with salaries of 360 euros. Three years with losses for many. Three years of daily insecurity for all,” the announcement said.

“However many interviews Mr. Tsipras gives, the final reckoning will be done by the Greeks,” it added.