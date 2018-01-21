Greek-American Community’s Obituaries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ESKETZIS, HAREKLIA

ALLENTOWN, PA (from the Morning Call,published on Jan. 9) – HarekliaEsketzis, 80, of Allentown passed away January 7 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of Mr. Haralambos “Bobby” Esketzis. They were married 48 years last August. Born in Filia, Mytilene, Greece she was a daughter of the late Gregorios and Anna (Valavanis) Marmaros. She worked as a seamstress for many years, but her biggest love was her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Esketzis was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral and its Philoptochos society. She is survived by her husband; daughters Ellen Hiotis and husband Lukas & Anna Barbounis and husband Leonidas; her beloved grandchildren, Eleonora, Haroula, George and Efstratios; three brothers, IgnatiosMarmaros and Panayiotis Marmaros with wife Maria of Greece, and EfstratiosMarmaros with wife Anthipi; two sisters, Irini with husband IgnatiosFliakos, and ParaskeviCaramuche; brother-in-law Konstantinos Sarantidis; sister-in-law MarianthiMarmaros; many nieces, nephews, and their children. She is predeceased by her sister Dorothea Sarantidis, brother Georgios Marmaros, sister-in-law Despina Esketzis and sister-in-law EfterpeMarmaros. Services: viewing on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1607 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem, followed by funeral service at 11:00. Interment at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown. Donations can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral & the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

KALLAS, MARY

AKRON, OH (from the Akron Beacon Journal,published on Jan. 9)–Mary Kallas, 89, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2018. Mary was born July 21, 1928 in Greece to the late Andreas and GeorigiaAndrikopoulos, and came to Akron in 1956. A faithful member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Mary was a humble and prayerful woman. She loved cooking, gardening and taking care of her family. Mary cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren-she would light up when she saw them and they always knew how much she loved them. In addition to her parents; Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore in 2001; her brother, Vasili ; and nephew, George Kotrotsos. She is survived by her children, Sylvia (Ted) Paragios, Cynthia (Kalman) Toth and James (Janice) Kallas; brother, Dennis (Vasilliki) Andrikopoulos; sister, Elaine Kotortsou; sister-in-law, Barbara Kallas; grandchildren, Michael (Mindy) Paragios, Andreas (Keli) Paragios, and John Paragios, Mary (Joseph) Arias, Athena Toth, Kristina (Jonathan) Tartara, and Theodore (Alecia) Kallas; great-grandchildren, Ana, Luke, Jake, Melina, Eliana, Teddy, Emanuella, Stephanie and Mia; niece, Sylvia (Mark) Douvikas; Godson, Charles Henry and many other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins . The family is truly grateful to the staff at the Pleasant View Health Care Center for the loving care she was given, where Mary enjoyed playing bingo, and participating in the events and activities provided by this wonderful facility. Calling hours will be Thursday, January 11 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., in Akron, where a Trisagion will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m.. Funeral services will be celebrated Friday at 12 Noon at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S Union St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior. Interment at Holy Cross cemetery will immediately follow. Donations in Mary’s honor may be made to the St. Basil Academy, 79 Saint Basil Road, Garrison, NY 10524. (Akron, 330-724-1281, anthonyfh.com).

LYMBER, WILLIAM

PALOS HILLS, IL (from the Chicago Sun-Times,published on Jan. 10) –William G. Lymber 76, at rest January 7, 2018. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Spagnoli); loving father of Anastasia “Stacy” Lymber; beloved son of the late George and Anastasia Limberopoulos; dear brother of Tom Limber, Voula (late Louie) Siamatas, Peter (Marilyn) Limberopoulos, Constantine (Tammy) Limberopoulos, Theodore Limberopoulos, the late John Limberopoulos, and the late Harry (Demetra) Limberopoulos; special uncle of Kayla Nicosia; fond uncle also to numerous nieces and nephews; “Billy Sport” will also be missed by many other dear relatives and friends here and in Greece. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Friday, January 12th from 3:00pm 9:00pm, (Trisagion Service 6:30pm) at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd, Palos Hills. Funeral Saturday, January 13th, church viewing from 10:00am until the time of service at 10:30am, at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Rd, Palos Hills. Funeral Service begins 10:30am at the church. Interment will immediately follow at Bethania Cemetery, 7701 Archer Ave., Justice. Information 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com

MALLIOS,IOANNIS

HARRISBURG, PA (from The Patriot-News,published on Jan. 9) – Ioannis T. “John” Mallios 91 years old was born in Neohorion, Nafpaktias, Greece on October 28, 1926 and passed away on January 8, 2018. He was preceded in death by his wife Dimitra FlorosMallios. Ioannis is survived by his two children, Thomas (Athena) Mallios and Athena (Theodoros) Grigoriou, as well as four grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, two sisters, and numerous relatives. John was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and SyllogosNeohoriton. The viewing will be held on Friday, January 12th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill at 10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral or SyllogosNeohoriton.

RETELAS,KOULA

SAN LEANDRO, CA (from the East Bay Times,published on Jan. 9) – KoulaRetelas May 25, 1925 – January 7, 2018 Former Resident of San Leandro. KoulaRetelas was born AngelikoulaKolomvotos on May 25, 1925 in Kyparissi, Greece. Her parents were Spiridon and Eleni and her brothers were Manoli and Kyriakos. Growing up she was the barista at the family kafeneio and also the village seamstress. During the war, her village was occupied by the Axis and she joined the Greek resistance in 1941. She maintained her support throughout the Greek civil war until she had to escape and immigrated to the United States in 1948. She arrived in San Francisco and stayed with her aunt and uncle, Panayiota and Sam Vlahos and found work as a seamstress upon becoming a U.S. citizen. In 1950, Koula met George Retelas and they were married on June 3, 1951 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Brush Street in Oakland. Together they had three children, where she enjoyed being a Cub Scout Den Mom, as well as a member of the Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Penelope at the Ascension Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland. Koula and George also owned and operated Jim’s Coffee Shop (1960-72) and Olympia Hofbrau (1972-81) in Oakland until they retired and moved to San Leandro in 1981. Koula returned to her seamstress work by giving lessons and always enjoyed making her signature Greek coffee and pastries for visitors. She never forgot her roots and returned to Kyparissi many times. Koula was a loving wife, a friendly neighbor, and a proud American. She is survived by her three children, Reverend James Retelas, Sam Retelas and Margarita Stathis; six grandchildren, George S. Retelas, Nicholas Retelas, Konstantine Anthony, Angela Sotiras, Georgina Hartley and Christopher Retelas; seven great-grandchildren, Justin Sotiras, Lomond Anthony, EreneSotiras, AsiminaRetelas, Evan Sotiras, James T. Retelas, and Demetri Retelas. Trisagion service Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 7pm., Funeral service Thursday, Jan. 11, 10am. Ascension Cathedral 4700 Lincoln Ave, Oakland, CA 94602. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ascension Cathedral Building Fund. For further information please call: Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).

SENOPOULOS,PERICLES

HOMER GLEN, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Jan. 11) – Pericles Senopoulos,age 87 of Homer Glen, IL. At rest Jan 7, 2018. Beloved father of Pamela SenopoulosCollado (Joseph) and the late George P. Senopoulos. Grandfather of Lucas Collado. Preceded in death by his wife, Dena Senopoulos (nee Kapsimalis), his parents, Yiorgios and Ioanna, sister, Efrosini, brother, Vasilis, and sister, Charalambia (Dionysios) Spanos. Survived by his brother, Nicholas. Loving uncle of John (Esther) Spanos, Zoe (Ari) Paxinos, and Frosini (Michael) Smith. Pericles, “Perry”, was the proud owner of Roditys Restaurant in Greektown, Chicago, IL from 1973-2016. Born in Filiatra, Messinias, Greece in 1930, Pericles survived the effects of poverty and hunger during WWII. He served in the Greek army in Korea and later, worked in Athens as a law enforcement officer. His dreams of success brought him to America in 1958 where, like many immigrants, he worked in factories and in the food industry for years before establishing his own business. Pericles will be missed by numerous friends and loved ones in his hometown of Filiatra. Visitation Friday, 9:30 a.m. until the time of service 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 10301 Kolmar Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org Arrangements by Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home. www.sheehyfh.com 708 857-7878.

TITTONIS, NICHOLAS

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (from The Palm Beach Post,published on Jan. 9) – Captain Nicholas Tittonis, a retired Merchant Marine Sea Captain, passed away on December 22, 2017 in North Palm Beach–just one week shy of his ninety-ninth birthday. Captain Nicholas was born in the town of Kardamyla, on the island of Chios in Greece. He attended Livanion High School, graduating as the Valedictorian at only fifteen and one-half years of age. Earning his “Seaman’s Book” in May of 1935, he began a fifty-year seafaring career. After serving in the Merchant Marines/Coast Guard during World War II, Nicholas obtained his Master’s License in 1953. For about thirty years thereafter, he continued to command Merchant Marine vessels for the Prudential Lines company, carrying cargo on freighters to a variety of international ports. His wife and two daughters had the privilege of travelling with him during summer months. Captain Nicholas was actively involved in Maritime organizations, as well as serving on his Church’s annual Parish Council Election Committee. He was an avid reader, self-taught in many areas and spoke five languages. Nicholas also enjoyed walking. primarily for a good cardiovascular workout and to keep in shape. Captain Nicholas is survived by his wife, Barbara of sixty-one years; daughters Maria (Arthur) Heliotis and Irene (Emmanuel) Kratsios; grandsons Peter (Ashley) and Nicholas Heliotis, and granddaughter Barbara Kratsios; nieces, nephews cousins and one god-daughter. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2018, 100:00 AM at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 110 Southern Blvd.–West Palm Beach, Florida 33405. He will be interred in New York, where he lived most of his adult life.