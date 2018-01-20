Going on in Our Community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JANUARY 25-28

BOCA RATON, FL – The 36th Annual Greek Festival at St. Mark Greek Church, 2100 NW 51st Street in Boca Raton, takes place on Thursday, Jan. 25, 4-9 PM; Friday, Jan. 26 andSaturday, Jan. 27, 11 AM- 11 PM; and Sunday, Jan. 28, 12- 9 PM. Join us for delicious dinners, beer and wine. Savor the scrumptious sweets and luscious loukoumades, and relax with a cup of Greek coffee or ice cold frappe. Kick up your heels and join us on the dance floor where you can learn to dance like Zorba the Greek! Bring the kids for various children’s activities, rides, and games. Don’t forget to purchase some Greek souvenirs and jewelry at the international marketplace. More information is available by phone: 561-994-4822 and online at: greekfestivalboca.org.

JANUARY 26-28

BROOKSVILLE, FL – Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church holds its 8th Annual Greek Festival on Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27, 11 AM- 8 PM, and Sunday, Jan. 28, 11 AM- 6 PM at the Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad Street in Brooksville. We love to share with you our beautiful Hellenic tradition, culture, food, dance, and joyful spirit. Please visit the vendors, eat well, dance, break a plate, enjoy your time and do not forget let us all say Opa! Free parking, Admission $2 for Adults, Kids 12 and under are free. More information is available by phone: 352-796-8482 and online at: hcgreekfestival.com.

JANUARY 28

ASTORIA – Enosis Lefkariton in America, Inc, Member of the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations is asking everyone to join us on Sunday, Jan. 28, 3:30 PM for the Vasilopita cutting at Zenon Taverna 34-10 31st Avenue in Astoria. Minimum Donation $40 per adult and $20 for children 12 and under. Cypriot food, soda, coffee and desserts will be served, the event will donate all the proceeds to the Hellenic Relief Foundation that provides support, aid to families in need in Greece. For information and reservations call: John 201-385-7580 or Eleni 718-423-2032. Please visit us at our website www.lefkarausa.org. If you are unable to join us, you may send your donations to Hellenic Relief Foundation PO Box 735, Mineola, NY 11501 or visit our website www.hellenicrelief.org and make a donation by going into our PayPal account.

MANHATTAN – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 302 West 91st Street in Manhattan, holds its annual Taverna Night on Sunday, Jan. 28 at Kellari Taverna, 19 West 44th Street in Manhattan. Details to be announced. More information is available by phone: 212-724-2070 and online at: www.annunciation-nyc.org.

FEBRUARY 1

JUSTICE, IL – The Holy Cross Church Family Potluck, takes place on Thursday, Feb. 1, 6 PM at 7560 Archer Road in Justice. Main course provided. Please bring a dish to share. Last name A-I: Salad or side dish, J-Q: Side dish, R-Z: Dessert or drinks. Remember it’s a fast free week. Be ready for Orthodox Jeopardy! RSVP to the church office by Jan. 29 by phone: 708-594-2040.

FEBRUARY 3

OAKLAND, CA – Pan Arcadian Federation of America, The Arcadians of Oakland Skopi Chapter #85 hold the 72nd Annual Macaronada Chicken Dinner & Apokriatiko Glendi on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Ascension Community Center, 4700 Lincoln Avenue in Oakland. Cocktails: 5:30 PM, Dinner: 7 PM, Music and dancing: 9:30 PM. Donation: Adults (21 and over)- $55, Young Adults and children (under 21)- $30. Tickets by reservation only. Silent auction proceeds to benefit non-profit charities. More information is available by phone: 510-301-5929 or email:dfakaros@aol.com.

FEBRUARY 8

SARASOTA, FL – St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church Festival, the 34th Annual Glendi 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota. Hours: Thursday, Feb. 8, Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10, 11AM–9PM and Sunday, Feb. 11, 12 Noon- 8PM. Admission on Thursday is free. Voluntary donations benefit Mother Helping Mothers, supporting families in need. Three-day pass for Friday through Sunday is only $4. Kids under 12 are admitted for free. Raffle Grand Prize- choice of Mercedes-Benz C300 or GLC300 or $30,000 cash. Only 1,500 raffle tickets available. More information and raffle tickets are available online at www.stbarbarafestival.org or by phone: 941-355-2616.

FEBRUARY 9-11

PEORIA, AZ – St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church’s 32nd Annual Peoria Greekfest, 7950 W. Pinnacle Peak Road in Peoria, takes place Feb. 9-11with delicious traditional Greek cuisine, live music, folk dancing, shopping, children’s activities, and more. Admission is $3 for adults, Children and active military are free. Credit and debit cards accepted. Visit our Facebook page- Peoria Greekfest or our website www.peoriagreekfest.com for 2-for-1 coupons. Hours: Friday: Feb. 9, 5-10 PM; Saturday, Feb.10, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 11, Noon-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 623-486-8665.

FEBRUARY 10

MANHATTAN – The Greek-American Writers Association and Somerset Hall Press invite you to a special Valentine’s Day program premiering a staged New York reading of Nightfall Hotel: a Surrealist Romeo and Juliet. Written by Greece’s acclaimed, best-selling avant-garde poet, Nanos Valaoritis, the drama features a new translation by poet Vassiliki Rapti. This riveting play draws the audience into an intimate encounter with a couple in a locked room. Actors Eleni Tzatimakis and Peter Botteas perform. Also in the spirit of romance, love poems from Lili Bita’s acclaimed FleshFire will be read. Botteas and Rapti will present poetry from her Avaton and Transitorium. Somerset Hall publisher Dean Papademetriou will host.Saturday, Feb. 10, 6-8 PM, Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia Street, Greenwich Village. $10.00 includes admission and a drink.

BROOKLINE, MA – On Saturday, Feb. 10 violinist Beth Bahia Cohen, laouto player Vasillis Kostas, and world percussionist Giorgos Lernis lead the participants on a musical journey through the sounds of Greece and Cyprus. The event takes place at Hellenic College Holy Cross, 50 Goddard Ave. in Brookline, 1-3 PM. Seating is limited. Advanced registration required. Registration closes February 9 at 12 PM. This event is part of the fifth Boston Byzantine Music Festival, a program of the Mary Jaharis Center for Byzantine Art and Culture.

YONKERS, NY – Wine in the Winter Event at the Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, 15 Leroy Avenue in Yonkers, takes place on Saturday, Feb. 10, 6-10 PM in the Church Hall. Parishioners, family, and friends are invited to join us for wine, fun, and friendship. The event includes wine tastings, mezedes, sparkling cider, and sweets. All ages and kids are welcome! $30 Adults, $10 Kids. For more information contact Helen Koulikourdis: eleni917@aol.com or call: 914- 963-3638.

FEBRUARY 11

JUSTICE, IL – Apokreatiko Glendi at Holy Cross Church, 7560 Archer Rd. in Justice, takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, 5:30 PM. Theme: “Beauty & the Beast” Adults $35, Kids (12 & under) $15 RSVP by Feb 7: 708-594-2040.

FEBRUARY 17

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL – The Meadows Club, 2950 Golf Rd. in Rolling Meadows, proudly presents Natassa Theodoridou and Giorgos Papadopoulos for a very special live concert event on Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 PM. Natassa will be performing favorite songs from such albums as Defteri Agapi and Tha Miliso Me T’Asteria. The Meadows Club welcomes everyone to enjoy these exciting musicians for a great night of entertainment. Tickets start at $85. For tickets and more information, call Nikos 630-234-2183 or Fani 630-205-1403.

FEBRUARY 24

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University invites you to the Bouquets to Icons Exhibit and Reception on Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 PM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 10 Mill Road in New Rochelle. Join us for an evening where floral designers will present an array of arrangements inspired by beautiful icons. In creating their arrangements, these designers pay tribute to and draw their inspiration from these icons. The icons will be displayed along with their floral arrangements and then will be raffled at the end of the evening. $100 per person/$75 per student. After February 16: $125 per person/$100 per student. Registration opens in January. Register at fordham.edu/orthodoxy Further information email: infobouquetstoicons@gmail.com or call Natalie at 203-857-1670.