Helen Kangos Delegianis Passed Away at 89

Helen Kangos Delegianis passed peacefully at her home in Marblehead on January 13, 2018. She was 89. Born on February 24, 1928 to Theodocia Economides Kangos and John Kangos in New Brunswick, NJ, Helen’s family moved to Washington Heights in New York City when she was a child, where she spent her formative years. She was graduated from Hunter College in January, 1949, earning the Kane Prize for the best record in Biological Science.

She was so proud to have been elected to Phi Beta Kappa. At Hunter, she met George Delegianis, whom she married in 1950 and with whom she enjoyed their happy life together until his death in 2000.

After college, Helen worked as a research laboratory technician at NYU and Pfizer. In 1956, when she prepared to have her first baby, Michaela Jean, she stopped working to become a full-time homemaker, and in 1960 gave birth to Nicholas Gabriel. The family moved from Washington Heights to Somerset, NJ in 1964, where they were all active members of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway. In 1973, they moved to Naperville, IL, and then in 1974 back to the east coast, to Marblehead.

In the 1980s and 90s, Helen put to use her ample artistic, compositional, and visual talents and skills, along with her sewing adeptness to run her own successful home decorating business.

While in Marblehead, Helen volunteered for many years at the Lee Mansion, the Marblehead Community Counseling Center, and Hospice of the North Shore.

Helen is survived by her brother, Nicholas of Newtown, CT; her daughter, Michaela and son-in-law Augustinus Ong of New London, NH; and her devoted son, Nicholas of Marblehead.

A Funeral Service will be held in St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 5 Paleologos Street, Peabody on Friday, January 19 at 10AM. Burial to follow in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. Visiting hours will be held in the Eustis and Cornell Funeral Home, 142 Elm Street, Marblehead on Thursday, January 18 from 4-8PM.

From The Marblehead Reporter.