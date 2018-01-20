Parliament to Fund Museum Space on Murdered Greek Jews inside Auschwitz

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The Greek parliament will fund the creation of a museum space inside the Auschwitz concentration camp for the Greek Jews who perished there, its President Nikos Voutsis announced on Thursday, speaking at a book presentation at the Thessaloniki Music Hall.

“The Parliament will assume the full cost of creating a museum in the Auschwitz [camp] area. The relevant procedures have already begun and within the next two years this space of memory will be created for those who died there,” he said at an event on a book by Giorgos Pilichos, titled “Auschwitz: Greeks-Number of condemned man”.

Voutsis said Greece should have done that a long time ago, adding it will be a space of remembrance for all those who suffered.