“Dine Athens” Gastronomy Event with Special Menus, Pricing to Run from Feb. 1 to 11

ATHENS – The third “Dine Athens” event will be held at 100 selected restaurants in the capital from February 1 to 11, Alpha Bank announced on Thursday.

High-level gastronomy will be available in set menus priced 15, 30 or 60 euros (flat rate), while holders of Alpha Bank debit or credit cards will enjoy an additional 10 pct off the prices.

Last year, over 12,500 Athenians took advantage of the specially priced menus at 120 selected restaurants.

The event will also benefit the organization Boroume and the program “No Plate of Food Lost.”

For reservations, please check out www.dineathens.gr.