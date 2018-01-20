FYROM PM Zaev Says He Will Meet with PM Tsipras on Wednesday in Davos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SKOPJE (ANA/N.Frangopoulos)- FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Friday announced that he will meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on January 24 in Davos, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Zaev appeared optimistic over a solution on the name issue.

“I am optimistic and I believe that between two friendly countries the will exists to come closer and find a solution to the issue of the name, a dignified solution for both sides, for the benefit of citizens in both countries,” stated Zaev from the city of Struga, where he attended a religious ceremony (today is Epiphany under the Julian calendar, which is followed by some Eastern Orthodox churches) .

However, Zaev reiterated that any solution found will be put to a referendum in FYROM, so that the citizens of that country can decide to reject or accept it.