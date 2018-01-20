Mesolithic Woman’s Environment, Data Examined at the Acropolis Museum on Friday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – A series of lectures concerning “Avgi”, a female who lived around 7,000 BC in the Theopetra cave near Meteora in central Greece, will be livestreamed from the Acropolis Museum starting at 17:00 tonight.

The event, scheduled to run to 21:00, will be addressed by a series of specialists including archaeologists, architects, linguists and the orthodontist who did the reconstruction of the face of the woman’s skull, which is expected to go on show at the museum.

(The livestream will be available on the Athens-Macedonian News Agency site.)