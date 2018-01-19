Confident of Re-election, Anastasiades Scraps National Cyprus Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With polls showing he’ll easily win a first round, perhaps with enough of the vote to take an outright victory, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades’ campaign staff said there will be no nationwide rally on Jan. 23, five days before the election.

Nine candidate are in the race for election almost five years after he won election and promptly reneged on promises not to allow bank account confiscations and then doing so to keep banks stable after managers brought them to the edge of ruin with bad loans to failed Greek businesses and big holdings in Greek bonds that were devalued 74 percent.

No bank manager has been held accountable as he promised and the move saw the Laiki Bank fail and many Cypriots lose a big chunk of their life savings they said were essentially stolen on his orders and given to the banks.

Polls show it’s unclear whether he could win a majority in the first round and that he will have to face a challenger in what would be the deciding vote on Feb. 4.

Nikolas Papadopoulos, who heads the center-right DIKO and Stavros Malas, an independent fielded by the Communist party AKEL are behind Anastasiades in the surveys.

Papadopoulos is the son of the late former president Tassos Papadopoulos and, like his father, is opposed to the reunification. Under his father, Cypriots in 2004 rejected a plan to bring unity that was backed by Turkish-Cypriots.

Talking to supporters, Papadopoulos said if he wins that he would use his five years in office to “end failed policies and … restore dignity back to our people”.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, an Anastasiades staffer said an event is to take place in Nicosia on Jan. 23, but it will “most likely” be a gathering of volunteers who worked for the campaign.

He said rumours of a final, mass event in Nicosia for Anastasiades had spread after the campaign’s media team mistakenly posted on social media a draft plan of the schedule, which featured such a happening. “It was only a draft, a proposal,” the source insisted.

The paper said that Anastasiades’ camp may have been influenced by a mass rally for Papadopoulos that turned out to be a flop, with an arena only half-full even though he’s backed by four parties.