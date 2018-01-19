Varoufakis Asked if Tsipras Was “Utterly @#%**!!!!!” Over Primary Surplus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Continuing his machine-gun fire criticism at his former boss, previous finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had agreed with international creditors to such a massive primary surplus goal it couldn’t be reached.

With his book Adults in the Room – set to be filmed as a feature of the country’s economic crisis and Varoufakis’ duel with European Union officials – he told a Greek radio station that Tsipras was so clueless about agreeing to a 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) primary surplus that he looked at him and asked: “Aare you utterly stupid?’ And he answered: ‘Oh, did I do something stupid? We’ll take it back…”

Varoufakis then said the term he used describe Tsipras was harsher than “stupid” as he continued to lash out at the Radical Left SYRIZA leader for betraying party principles in surrendering to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to get a third bailout in July, 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($105.47 billion) Tsipras said he would never nor accept but did both.

That came with more crushing austerity measures Varoufakis said he couldn’t accept and he was ousted by Tsipras after constantly clashing with the lenders who said the economics professor was too combative.

Varoufakis was replaced by Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist who immediately also gave in to the Troika and has been belittled by his predecessor as too weak and compliant to the Troika.

Varoufakis said Tsakalotos meekly went along with Tsipras after the premier reneged on a referendum he called in 2015 asking Greeks to back him in defying Troika demands for austerity. They gave him an overwhelming vote in support but he walked away from it.

“I no longer recognize him … Euclid became a ‘yes man’ after July 6, until then he wasn’t. In Euclid’s case it pains me, because I saw this transformation. I will never support what Euclid said after July 6, (20105)” Varoufakis said in comments on the radio station Parapolitika.

As before, he also said Tsipras didn’t want Greeks to give the No vote he was seeking publicly because it put him in the position of going back on his word to them as he has done repeatedly in breaking anti-austerity vows and imposing more harsh measures on workers, pensioners and the poor while letting the rich, politicians and tax cheats escape.