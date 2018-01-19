Greek Bailouts End Looms, But Austerity Will Go On

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – As eight years of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($399.8 billion) is due to expire in August and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is claiming credit for an austerity-driven recovery, the austerity it has brought will go on for years.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader didn’t mention he reneged on promises to reverse big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, along with failing to restore the minimum wage to its previous level as promised, nor the avalanche of tax hikes, slashed pensions nor taxes on low-and-moderate income families.

He’s also seeking debt relief but European Union officials, after forcing him to submit, said they are becoming more confident Greece will come back from generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage despite warnings from the Bank of Greece, Citigroup, HSBC and the European Commission there will be no “clean exit” as he wants and that the country’s finances will be monitored until 2060 at least.

A senior EU official, who was not identified, told the Associated Press that Greece is close to passing its next bailout review, putting the country within reach of ending its eight-year rescue program that saved it from bankruptcy but required hugely painful austerity cuts.

The official said that Eurozone finance ministers meeting next week had “a great willingness to say that, basically, nearly everything had been done” to complete Greece’s latest bailout review. That would further pave the way for the program to end in August.

The official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity because the ministers still had to meet on Jan. 23, said that the disbursement of “between 6 and 7 billion” euros ($7.3 billion and $8.6 billion) would start in the second half of February.

Greece’s struggles to deal with its massive debts have dominated the 19-country Eurozone for most of the past decade.

Greece’s Parliament, which is narrowly controlled by SYRIZA and its junior coalition partner the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, rammed through another series of reforms, including eliminating welfare benefits for families with three or more children, limiting the right to strike and allowing electronic foreclosures, all breaking their promises.

Once the current review is completed, the “final review will take place in the subsequent months and the final decisions to be taken then in June in time for the termination of the program in August,” the official said.

Greece has depended on international loans since 2010 and after the bailout program expires this summer, Greece should finance itself by borrowing direct from global investors although a test bond of 3 billion euros ($3.68 billion) that sold in July, 2017 was at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts from the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) that began in 2010.

Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said in a local radio interview that European officials have made clear the country is emerging from its bailouts.

“I will explain to you what a ‘clean exit’ means: It is nothing other than our ability to have independent access to the money markets,” Tzanakopoulos said. “That is one thing. And the second is for there to be no new reform requirements after August 2018,” even though the government has already agreed to them as he contradicted himself.

For years, Greece has struggled to approve austerity measure that its creditors — mainly the Eurozone states and the International Monetary Fund — had imposed. The measures helped reduce debt and aimed to make the economy more efficient, but caused an unemployment crisis and poverty in the meantime.

In recent weeks, as the latest measures were approved, labor unrest and protests continued but without the impact they managed to achieve in previous years.

After the crisis first erupted almost a decade ago, Greece was seen by several of its Eurozone partners as a corrupt, profligate nation living off the wealth created by joining the euro.

After years of grinding austerity and fundamental state reforms, that view has largely changed among European policymakers although the country still ranks among the most corrupt in the EU and the world and has failed to bring foreign investors as Tsipras wanted.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)