Aravella Simotas Announces $1 Million Investment in Mount Sinai Queens

NEW YORK – New York State Assemblymember Aravella Simotas announced that Mount Sinai Queens received $1 million in capital funding for three separate projects that she nominated for support from the New York State Assembly.

“I’m proud to support the hospital’s expansion of treatment resources that will save lives and preserve the health and well-being of western Queens residents,” said Assemblymember Aravella Simotas.

“It’s wonderful for our community that Mount Sinai Queens is now delivering the same world-class medical care that is available across the river. When my father needed vascular surgery many years ago, he had to go to Manhattan, so I know how much it means to families to have their loved ones treated nearby,” Simotas added.

“Mount Sinai Queens continues to transform healthcare in our great borough. The expansion of services in our new state-of-the-art Pavilion has allowed us to improve the quality and complexity of healthcare offered right here in Queens. We couldn’t do this without great partners like Assemblymember Aravella Simotas. The funding she’s helped secure is going to make a real difference in the lives of our residents. We are incredibly grateful for her efforts and support,” said Caryn Schwab, Mount Sinai Queens Executive Director.

The funds that Assemblymember Simotas secured for the hospital include:

$250,000 towards the construction of the Cardiac and Critical Care Resuscitation Unit (CCCRU). This is a key area in the Emergency Department for life-threatening illnesses and injuries, including complex traumatic injuries and heart attacks.

$500,000 towards the construction of the Pediatric Emergency Room which provides a dedicated, family-friendly space for the rapid evaluation, stabilization and treatment of babies and children. The space ensures that children don’t have to wait with adults and can be given specialized treatment while their families are accommodated.

$250,000 towards the construction of the Interventional Radiology Unit. This unit uses state-of-the-art technology to offer the safest minimally invasive treatment options for a range of conditions from cancers to kidney and vascular diseases and uterine fibroids.