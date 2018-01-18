Live Video: SNFCC’s Dialogues; Journalism in a Time of Crisis and Crisis in Journalism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The DIALOGUES event will take place on Thursday, January 18th, at 17:30 PM, at the Lighthouse of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

Journalists Sofia Papaioannou, Aris Chatzistefanou and Kostas Zafeiropoulos, discuss whether investigative reporting still has its place in Greek media in relation to the past as well as to other countries.

Associate Professor of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Nikos Panagiotou, explains how contemporary trends in news consumption, given the omnipresence of the Internet, determine the future of the media. Valentinos Tzekas, student at the Department of Applied Informatics of the University of Macedonia presents an algorithm that attempts to assist with the detection of fake news, as well as with preventing them from spreading online. The discussion will be moderated by journalist Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou.

Why is the credibility of news being constantly challenged, why we keep choosing social media platforms as a news source and how can one avoid falling into the trap of fake news? Is the disregard for modern journalism worldwide a sign of modern times or does its roots go back?

Journalism experts will delve into the factors that hamper investigative journalism, namely the lack of resources, as well as past practices that have brought about an overall crisis in the media sector. In addition, the discussion will address the power of Internet, examining whether it can be a powerful tool for credible and independent journalism.