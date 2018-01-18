Ships in Greece Remain Docked Due to Strong Winds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PIRAEUS, Greece – Strong south winds measuring 8 or 9 on the Beaufort scale interrupted several sailings in Greece on Thursday.

Among the cancelled ferries were the scheduled sailing of the Blue Star 2 from Piraeus at 07:25 and Blue Star Paros at 07:30.

All departures from the ports of Rafina and Lavrio have been cancelled.

The ferry “Nissos Chios” laid anchor southeast of the island of Limnos after gale force winds of up to 10 on the Beaufort scale prevented the ship from entering the port of Myrina. The ship was carrying 45 passengers, 11 trucks and six cars and was also unable to approach the harbour at the island of Aghios Efstratios as scheduled. The ferry was carrying out the route Lavrio – Aghios Efstratios – Limnos – Kavala.

The strong winds also prevented the ferry “Fast Ferries Andros” from docking at the port of Mykonos, where it was scheduled to stop on Wednesday night and let off 153 passengers, 37 cars, 18 trucks and five motorcycles. The ferry was conducting a scheduled trip from Rafina to Andros, Tinos and Mykonos.